Samsung Galaxy S23 vs OnePlus 10R VS Samsung Galaxy S23 OnePlus 10R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 786K)

65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 786K) Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Price OnePlus 10R Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 1200 nits OnePlus 10R n/a

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 +1% 88.1% OnePlus 10R 87.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size 60 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 14 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:50 hr - Watching video 13:55 hr - Gaming 04:03 hr - Standby 104 hr - General battery life Galaxy S23 33:06 hr OnePlus 10R n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2023 April 2022 Release date February 2023 May 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.