Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 786K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23
1200 nits
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 +1%
88.1%
OnePlus 10R
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 3360 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock - 912 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +52%
1523
OnePlus 10R
1003
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +27%
4737
OnePlus 10R
3736
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 +65%
1294284
OnePlus 10R
786697
CPU - 194198
GPU - 309422
Memory - 146279
UX - 136103
Total score 1294284 786697
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 +128%
12803
OnePlus 10R
5621
Stability 56% 99%
Graphics test 76 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 12803 5621
PCMark 3.0 score - 11085
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 60 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3900 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:50 hr -
Watching video 13:55 hr -
Gaming 04:03 hr -
Standby 104 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S23
33:06 hr
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 April 2022
Release date February 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

