Samsung Galaxy S23
OnePlus 10T 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (1200 against 827 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 1035K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3900 mAh
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.1:9
PPI 425 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 +45%
1200 nits
10T 5G
827 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 203.5 g (7.18 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23
88.1%
10T 5G
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3360 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +15%
1523
10T 5G
1328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +21%
4737
10T 5G
3931
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 +25%
1294284
10T 5G
1035304
CPU - 254517
GPU - 453122
Memory - 151409
UX - 173588
Total score 1294284 1035304
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 +23%
12803
10T 5G
10407
Stability 56% 95%
Graphics test 76 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 12803 10407
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (7th and 34th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 60 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3900 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:50 hr 11:17 hr
Watching video 13:55 hr 16:57 hr
Gaming 04:03 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 104 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23
33:06 hr
10T 5G
33:09 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (150th and 148th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 -
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S23
n/a
10T 5G
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 August 2022
Release date February 2023 August 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, and design.

