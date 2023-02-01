Samsung Galaxy S23 vs OnePlus 10T 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S23 OnePlus 10T 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (1200 against 827 nits)

Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (1200 against 827 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 1035K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 1035K) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3900 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.1:9 PPI 425 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 +45% 1200 nits 10T 5G 827 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 203.5 g (7.18 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 88.1% 10T 5G 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size 60 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 150 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 13 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:50 hr 11:17 hr Watching video 13:55 hr 16:57 hr Gaming 04:03 hr 05:37 hr Standby 104 hr 97 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 33:06 hr 10T 5G 33:09 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life (150th and 148th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 - Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 n/a 10T 5G 84 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 August 2022 Release date February 2023 August 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, and design.