Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.