Samsung Galaxy S23 vs OnePlus 9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1138K versus 778K)
- Shows 20% longer battery life (34:17 vs 28:34 hours)
- Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1186 against 814 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
- Supports higher wattage charging (65W versus 25W)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3900 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
84
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
87
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
96
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
87
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|98.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|323 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|13 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +34%
1515
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +30%
4698
3609
|CPU
|265909
|200022
|GPU
|546848
|313671
|Memory
|172080
|124703
|UX
|157786
|143596
|Total score
|1138092
|778263
|Max surface temperature
|34.3 °C
|48.8 °C
|Stability
|61%
|55%
|Graphics test
|72 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|12104
|5761
|Web score
|13346
|10651
|Video editing
|7801
|6056
|Photo editing
|34077
|25728
|Data manipulation
|11890
|11125
|Writing score
|19765
|15656
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (25th and 141st place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|29.7 GB
|35 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3900 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 29 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|0:29 hr
|Web browsing
|12:06 hr
|10:27 hr
|Watching video
|15:00 hr
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|05:45 hr
|04:06 hr
|Standby
|111 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|140°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S23 +5%
129
123
Video quality
Galaxy S23 +32%
137
104
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 +16%
133
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|March 2021
|Release date
|February 2023
|March 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
- The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1