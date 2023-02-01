Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 vs Find X5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Oppo Find X5

Samsung Galaxy S23
Oppo Find X5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1292K versus 817K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (1209 against 813 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3900 mAh
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
Find X5

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 +49%
1209 nits
Find X5
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23
88.1%
Find X5 +1%
89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Oppo Find X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 3360 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 660
GPU clock 680 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +35%
1527
Find X5
1129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +27%
4734
Find X5
3713
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 +58%
1292801
Find X5
817114
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 +111%
12320
Find X5
5829
Max surface temperature 34.3 °C -
Stability 62% 63%
Graphics test 73 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 12320 5829
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S23
15187
Find X5
n/a
Web score 12973 -
Video editing 7825 -
Photo editing 34081 -
Data manipulation 11605 -
Writing score 20203 -
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (8th and 109th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 29.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3900 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:06 hr 11:53 hr
Watching video 15:00 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 05:43 hr 05:20 hr
Standby 111 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 +4%
34:16 hr
Find X5
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 110°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Galaxy S23 +36%
137
Find X5
101
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 +9%
133
Find X5
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23
91.5 dB
Find X5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 February 2022
Release date February 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

