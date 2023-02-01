Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Oppo Find X6 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Oppo Find X6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Oppo Find X6, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 39 grams less

Weighs 39 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3900 mAh

Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3900 mAh Has a built-in infrared port

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Oppo Find X6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.9% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 1209 nits Find X6 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP64 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Gold, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 88.1% Find X6 +3% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 ColorOS 13.1 OS size 29.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:06 hr - Watching video 15:00 hr - Gaming 05:43 hr - Standby 111 hr - General battery life Galaxy S23 34:16 hr Find X6 n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2.8x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76"

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 21 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 129 Find X6 n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 137 Find X6 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 133 Find X6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 91.5 dB Find X6 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 March 2023 Release date February 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy S23: - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X6.