Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1287K versus 698K)

84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1287K versus 698K) Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (1187 against 796 nits)

Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (1187 against 796 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 800 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 98.8% PWM 240 Hz 471 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 +49% 1187 nits Realme GT Neo 3T 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 194.5 g (6.86 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 +3% 88.1% Realme GT Neo 3T 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 29.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 18 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:06 hr 12:03 hr Watching video 15:00 hr 16:40 hr Gaming 05:43 hr 05:01 hr Standby 111 hr 118 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 34:16 hr Realme GT Neo 3T +4% 35:39 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9280 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 129 Realme GT Neo 3T n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 137 Realme GT Neo 3T n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 133 Realme GT Neo 3T n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 +14% 91.5 dB Realme GT Neo 3T 80 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2023 June 2022 Release date February 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.