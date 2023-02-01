Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Oppo Realme GT2 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (1187 against 774 nits)

Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (1187 against 774 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1287K versus 1031K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1287K versus 1031K) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh

Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh 24% higher pixel density (526 vs 425 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 526 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 96.7% PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz Response time 1 ms 10 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 +53% 1187 nits Realme GT2 Pro 774 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 88.1% Realme GT2 Pro +1% 88.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 29.7 GB 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:06 hr 11:59 hr Watching video 15:00 hr 16:07 hr Gaming 05:43 hr 05:15 hr Standby 111 hr 115 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 34:16 hr Realme GT2 Pro +2% 35:02 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 +2% 129 Realme GT2 Pro 126 Video quality Galaxy S23 +26% 137 Realme GT2 Pro 109 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 +11% 133 Realme GT2 Pro 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 +2% 91.5 dB Realme GT2 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2022 Release date February 2023 January 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.