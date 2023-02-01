Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 vs Realme GT5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Realme GT5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 10W
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Realme GT5
  • Supports higher wattage charging (150W versus 25W)
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1340 mAh larger battery capacity: 5240 vs 3900 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Realme GT5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23
1193 nits
Realme GT5
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163.13 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.38 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23
88.1%
Realme GT5 +1%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Realme GT5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3360 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 719 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +2%
1510
Realme GT5
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +15%
4680
Realme GT5
4084
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23
1132403
Realme GT5
n/a
CPU 265909 -
GPU 546848 -
Memory 172080 -
UX 157786 -
Total score 1132403 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 34.3 °C -
Stability 60% -
Graphics test 72 FPS -
Graphics score 12033 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 13621 -
Video editing 7793 -
Photo editing 34236 -
Data manipulation 12498 -
Writing score 19585 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12, 16, 24 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 29.7 GB -

Battery

Capacity 3900 mAh 5240 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:15 hr -
Watching video 15:00 hr -
Gaming 05:56 hr -
Standby 111 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S23
34:29 hr
Realme GT5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23
91.5 dB
Realme GT5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 August 2023
Release date February 2023 September 2023
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 150 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Realme GT5.

