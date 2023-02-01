Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy M53, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.