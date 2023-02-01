Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Note 20 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 553K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 553K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1529 and 954 points

60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1529 and 954 points Weighs 41 grams less

Weighs 41 grams less Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3900 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3900 mAh 18% higher pixel density (496 vs 422 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 422 ppi 496 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 91.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1028 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 88.1% Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +4% 91.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size - 34.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (43% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:59 hr Watching video - 13:52 hr Gaming - 04:58 hr Standby - 74 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.94"

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution - 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 Video quality Galaxy S23 n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 August 2020 Release date February 2023 August 2020 SAR (head) - 0.319 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.557 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.