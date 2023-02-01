Samsung Galaxy S23 vs S20 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1118K versus 523K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1118K versus 523K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Shows 21% longer battery life (34:17 vs 28:26 hours)

Shows 21% longer battery life (34:17 vs 28:26 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (1200 against 801 nits)

Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (1200 against 801 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3900 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3900 mAh 23% higher pixel density (524 vs 425 PPI)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 524 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 99.7% PWM 240 Hz 214 Hz Response time 1 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 +50% 1200 nits Galaxy S20 Plus 801 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Gray, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 88.1% Galaxy S20 Plus +3% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1 OS size 29.7 GB 23.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:06 hr 09:33 hr Watching video 15:00 hr 13:44 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 03:56 hr Standby 111 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 +21% 34:17 hr Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 1.1x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 +2% 129 Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Video quality Galaxy S23 +37% 137 Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 +13% 133 Galaxy S20 Plus 118

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 +8% 91.5 dB Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2020 Release date February 2023 March 2020 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.38 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.57 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy S23: - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.