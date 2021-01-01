Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси С6 Дуос
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 48 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
  • 113% higher pixel density (576 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2550 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.45% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (106K versus 88K)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (422 against 345 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 4-years newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S6 Duos
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 576 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.15% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM Not detected 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S6 Duos
345 nits
Galaxy A10 +22%
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S6 Duos
71.15%
Galaxy A10 +15%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2100 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 772 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1552 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Duos +31%
110196
Galaxy A10
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S6 Duos
88537
Galaxy A10 +21%
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 2.0
OS size 7 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2550 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2015 February 2019
Release date April 2015 March 2019
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.382 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.499 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos. But if the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9

