Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
  • 115% higher pixel density (576 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1552 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2550 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 13.85% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 88K)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (396 against 345 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S6 Duos
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 576 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.15% 85%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S6 Duos
345 nits
Galaxy A20 +15%
396 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S6 Duos
71.15%
Galaxy A20 +19%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2100 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 772 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1552 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Duos +29%
110196
Galaxy A20
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S6 Duos
88537
Galaxy A20 +32%
116661
Software

Operating system Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.1
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2550 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2015 March 2019
Release date April 2015 March 2019
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.382 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.499 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.

