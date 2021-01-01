Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy A20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
- 115% higher pixel density (576 vs 268 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1552 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2550 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 13.85% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 88K)
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (396 against 345 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.15%
|85%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Duos +29%
110196
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88537
Galaxy A20 +32%
116661
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2550 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2015
|March 2019
|Release date
|April 2015
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.382 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.499 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.
