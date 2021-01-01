Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy A5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
  • 96% higher pixel density (576 vs 294 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1552 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 64GB
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (392 against 345 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S6 Duos
vs
Galaxy A5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 576 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 71.15% 71%
Display tests
PWM Not detected Not detected
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S6 Duos
345 nits
Galaxy A5 +14%
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) 123 gramm (4.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos and Samsung Galaxy A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 2100 MHz 1200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 -
GPU clock 772 MHz 400 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1552 MHz 533 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S6 Duos +116%
1013
Galaxy A5
469
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S6 Duos +149%
3678
Galaxy A5
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Duos +424%
110196
Galaxy A5
21018
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2550 mAh 2300 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S6 Duos
n/a
Galaxy A5
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S6 Duos
n/a
Galaxy A5
18:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1440
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2015 October 2014
Release date April 2015 December 2014
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.382 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.499 W/kg 0.403 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos is definitely a better buy.

