Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy A5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
- 96% higher pixel density (576 vs 294 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1552 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 64GB
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (392 against 345 nits)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 15 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
48
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
44
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
37
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
36
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.15%
|71%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
|Weight
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|123 gramm (4.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|1200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|-
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|400 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S6 Duos +116%
1013
469
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S6 Duos +149%
3678
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Duos +424%
110196
21018
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88537
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2550 mAh
|2300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
18:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1440
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2015
|October 2014
|Release date
|April 2015
|December 2014
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.382 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.499 W/kg
|0.403 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos is definitely a better buy.
