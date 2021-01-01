Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy A51

Самсунг Галакси С6 Дуос
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 58 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
  • 42% higher pixel density (576 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (187K versus 88K)
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2550 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 16.25% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (636 against 345 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 4-years and 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S6 Duos
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 576 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.15% 87.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM Not detected 242 Hz
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S6 Duos
345 nits
Galaxy A51 +84%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S6 Duos
71.15%
Galaxy A51 +23%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 772 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1552 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Duos
110196
Galaxy A51 +1%
111459
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S6 Duos
88537
Galaxy A51 +111%
187142
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.0
OS size 7 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2550 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S6 Duos
n/a
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S6 Duos
n/a
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S6 Duos
n/a
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2015 December 2019
Release date April 2015 December 2019
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.382 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.499 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S6 Duos
2. Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S6 Duos
3. Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S6 Duos
4. Mi 9T or Galaxy A51
5. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Galaxy A51
6. Galaxy A70 or Galaxy A51
7. Galaxy A30s or Galaxy A51
8. Nova 5T or Galaxy A51

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish