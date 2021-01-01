Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos vs J5 Prime
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
- 96% higher pixel density (576 vs 294 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1552 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.15%
|69.67%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|142.8 mm (5.62 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|69.5 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali T-720 MP2
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S6 Duos +70%
1013
597
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S6 Duos +107%
3678
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Duos +181%
110196
39181
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88537
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2550 mAh
|2400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2015
|September 2016
|Release date
|April 2015
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.382 W/kg
|0.421 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.499 W/kg
|0.826 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos is definitely a better buy.
