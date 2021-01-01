Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy J5 Prime – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
  • 96% higher pixel density (576 vs 294 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1552 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S6 Duos
vs
Galaxy J5 Prime

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 5.1 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 576 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.15% 69.67%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 142.8 mm (5.62 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 69.5 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S6 Duos +2%
71.15%
Galaxy J5 Prime
69.67%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos and Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 2100 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 772 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1552 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Duos +181%
110196
Galaxy J5 Prime
39181
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz UI
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2550 mAh 2400 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2015 September 2016
Release date April 2015 September 2016
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.382 W/kg 0.421 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.499 W/kg 0.826 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos is definitely a better buy.

