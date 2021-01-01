Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy J6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy J6, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
- 96% higher pixel density (576 vs 294 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1552 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2550 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 5.03% more screen real estate
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.15%
|76.18%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S6 Duos +43%
1013
707
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S6 Duos +4%
3678
3548
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Duos +135%
110196
46827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88537
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2550 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|24 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2015
|June 2018
|Release date
|April 2015
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.382 W/kg
|0.809 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.499 W/kg
|1.568 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos is definitely a better buy.
