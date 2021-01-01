Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy J7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy J7

Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
Samsung Galaxy J7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy J7, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
  • 116% higher pixel density (576 vs 267 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1552 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 3GB versus 1.5GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (494 against 345 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2550 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S6 Duos
vs
Galaxy J7

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 576 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.15% 69.49%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S6 Duos
345 nits
Galaxy J7 +43%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S6 Duos +2%
71.15%
Galaxy J7
69.49%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos and Samsung Galaxy J7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
Max. clock 2100 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 -
GPU clock 772 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1552 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S6 Duos +48%
1013
Galaxy J7
686
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S6 Duos +13%
3678
Galaxy J7
3266
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Duos +184%
110196
Galaxy J7
38805
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 5.1
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz UI
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2550 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S6 Duos
n/a
Galaxy J7
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S6 Duos
n/a
Galaxy J7
18:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2015 June 2015
Release date April 2015 June 2015
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.382 W/kg 0.18 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.499 W/kg 0.265 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos is definitely a better buy.

