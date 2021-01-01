Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos vs Note 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5.1
- 12% higher pixel density (576 vs 515 PPI)
- Weighs 33 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (477 against 345 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2550 mAh
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Thinner bezels – 5.92% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.15%
|77.07%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali-T760 MP8
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|772 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1013
Galaxy Note 5 +27%
1289
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3678
Galaxy Note 5 +9%
3997
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Duos +30%
110196
84936
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88537
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 5.1.1
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|Experience UI
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2550 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|-
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|22 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|9
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2015
|August 2015
|Release date
|April 2015
|October 2015
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.382 W/kg
|0.428 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.499 W/kg
|0.471 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 5.
