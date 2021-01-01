Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos vs Galaxy S10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 48 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
- Weighs 19 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 4.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 88K)
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Delivers 136% higher maximum brightness (814 against 345 nits)
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 16.93% more screen real estate
- Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2550 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|551 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.15%
|88.08%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2017
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
110196
Galaxy S10 +192%
321549
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88537
Galaxy S10 +356%
403653
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|7 GB
|9.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2550 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
21:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2015
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2015
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
|~ 862 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.382 W/kg
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.499 W/kg
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.
