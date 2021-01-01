Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S6 Edge vs LG G6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge vs LG G6

Самсунг Галакси С6 Эдж
VS
Лджи Джи 6
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
LG G6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2600 mAh
  • Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (554 against 308 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.35% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S6 Edge
vs
LG G6

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 576 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.22% 78.57%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM Not detected 2410 Hz
Response time - 31.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2809:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S6 Edge
308 nits
LG G6 +80%
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.1 mm (5.59 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 132 gramm (4.66 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S6 Edge
72.22%
LG G6 +9%
78.57%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 530
GPU clock 772 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1552 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Edge
69919
LG G6 +105%
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S6 Edge +8%
139128
LG G6
128596
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.0.2 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI LG UX 6
OS size 6.7 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (35% in 15 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S6 Edge +27%
10:56 hr
LG G6
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S6 Edge +18%
12:12 hr
LG G6
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S6 Edge
19:48 hr
LG G6 +14%
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 18 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S6 Edge
71 dB
LG G6 +13%
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2015 February 2017
Release date April 2015 April 2017
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.334 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.594 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG G6 is definitely a better buy.

