Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge vs Galaxy C8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy C8, which is powered by MediaTek MT6757 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- 44% higher pixel density (576 vs 401 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1552 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy C8
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 7.1 versus 5
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
42
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.22%
|73.49%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|132 gramm (4.66 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Green
|Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|MediaTek MT6757
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali-T880 MP2
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
791
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3320
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Edge +935%
69919
6758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
139128
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.0.2
|Android 7.1
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|Samsung Experience 8
|OS size
|6.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (35% in 15 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:12 hr
Talk (3G)
19:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2015
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2015
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 219 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.334 W/kg
|0.719 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.594 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1