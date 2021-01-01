Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S6 Edge vs Galaxy C8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge vs Galaxy C8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy C8, which is powered by MediaTek MT6757 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
  • 44% higher pixel density (576 vs 401 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1552 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy C8
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 7.1 versus 5
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S6 Edge
vs
Galaxy C8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 576 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.22% 73.49%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S6 Edge
308 nits
Galaxy C8
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.1 mm (5.59 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 132 gramm (4.66 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S6 Edge
72.22%
Galaxy C8 +2%
73.49%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge and Samsung Galaxy C8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 MediaTek MT6757
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-T880 MP2
GPU clock 772 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1552 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Edge +935%
69919
Galaxy C8
6758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.0.2 Android 7.1
ROM TouchWiz UI Samsung Experience 8
OS size 6.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (35% in 15 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S6 Edge
10:56 hr
Galaxy C8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S6 Edge
12:12 hr
Galaxy C8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S6 Edge
19:48 hr
Galaxy C8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2015 September 2017
Release date April 2015 September 2017
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 219 USD
SAR (head) 0.334 W/kg 0.719 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.594 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge is definitely a better buy.

