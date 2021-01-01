Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 54 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.