Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge vs Note 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- Optical image stabilization
- 10% higher pixel density (576 vs 522 PPI)
- Weighs 63 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Delivers 107% higher maximum brightness (638 against 308 nits)
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 139K)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2600 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 22% longer battery life (89 vs 73 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 10.92% more screen real estate
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.22%
|83.14%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|Not detected
|257 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|132 gramm (4.66 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Green
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali-G71 MP20
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|546 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1969
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6708
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
69919
Galaxy Note 8 +143%
169920
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
139128
Galaxy Note 8 +85%
256826
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.0.2
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI
|OS size
|6.7 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (35% in 15 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S6 Edge +4%
10:56 hr
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:12 hr
Galaxy Note 8 +18%
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
19:48 hr
Galaxy Note 8 +14%
22:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|22 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Note 8 +23%
100
Video quality
Galaxy Note 8 +1%
84
Generic camera score
Galaxy Note 8 +15%
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2015
|August 2017
|Release date
|April 2015
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.334 W/kg
|0.173 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.594 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is definitely a better buy.
