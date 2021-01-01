Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S6 Edge vs Galaxy Note 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
  • 12% higher pixel density (576 vs 514 PPI)
  • Weighs 69 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 139K)
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Delivers 111% higher maximum brightness (651 against 308 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (97 vs 73 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.1% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S6 Edge
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9
PPI 576 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 72.22% 84.32%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 144.6%
PWM Not detected 227 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S6 Edge
308 nits
Galaxy Note 9 +111%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.1 mm (5.59 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 132 gramm (4.66 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S6 Edge
72.22%
Galaxy Note 9 +17%
84.32%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 772 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1552 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Edge
69919
Galaxy Note 9 +250%
244752
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S6 Edge
139128
Galaxy Note 9 +129%
318911
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.0.2 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 2.5
OS size 6.7 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (35% in 15 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S6 Edge
10:56 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +17%
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S6 Edge
12:12 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +36%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S6 Edge
19:48 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +44%
28:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.7
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S6 Edge
71 dB
Galaxy Note 9 +1%
71.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2015 August 2018
Release date April 2015 August 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.334 W/kg 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.594 W/kg 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

