Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S6 Edge vs Galaxy S6 Duos – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge vs S6 Duos

Самсунг Галакси С6 Эдж
VS
Самсунг Галакси С6 Дуос
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (139K versus 88K)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (345 against 308 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S6 Edge
vs
Galaxy S6 Duos

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 576 ppi 576 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 72.22% 71.15%
Display tests
PWM Not detected Not detected
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S6 Edge
308 nits
Galaxy S6 Duos +12%
345 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.1 mm (5.59 inches) 143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 132 gramm (4.66 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S6 Edge +2%
72.22%
Galaxy S6 Duos
71.15%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-T760 MP8
GPU clock 772 MHz 772 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS ~302 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1552 MHz 1552 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S6 Edge
69919
Galaxy S6 Duos +58%
110196
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S6 Edge +57%
139128
Galaxy S6 Duos
88537
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.0.2 Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz UI
OS size 6.7 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 2550 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (35% in 15 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 5312 x 2988
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 22 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2015 March 2015
Release date April 2015 April 2015
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 675 USD
SAR (head) 0.334 W/kg 0.382 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.594 W/kg 0.499 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (58.3%)
5 (41.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S6 Edge
2. LG G6 vs Galaxy S6 Edge
3. Galaxy Note 5 vs Galaxy S6 Edge
4. Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S6 Duos
5. Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S6 Duos

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish