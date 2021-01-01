Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge vs S6 Duos
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on March 1, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (139K versus 88K)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (345 against 308 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|576 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.22%
|71.15%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|132 gramm (4.66 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Green
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali-T760 MP8
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|772 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1013
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3678
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
69919
Galaxy S6 Duos +58%
110196
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S6 Edge +57%
139128
88537
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.0.2
|Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|6.7 GB
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|2550 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (35% in 15 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:12 hr
Talk (3G)
19:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|5312 x 2988
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|22 mm
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2015
|March 2015
|Release date
|April 2015
|April 2015
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 675 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.334 W/kg
|0.382 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.594 W/kg
|0.499 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos.
Cast your vote
7 (58.3%)
5 (41.7%)
Total votes: 12