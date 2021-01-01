Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.