Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Apple iPhone 11

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  • 64% higher pixel density (534 vs 326 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 200GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 490 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3110 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 154K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7 Edge
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 534 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.1% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7 Edge
600 nits
iPhone 11 +7%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 Edge
76.1%
iPhone 11 +4%
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 200 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 Edge
130187
iPhone 11 +247%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7 Edge
154294
iPhone 11 +240%
524428
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM TouchWiz UI -
OS size 7.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 Edge
10:35 hr
iPhone 11 +48%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge
15:12 hr
iPhone 11 +22%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge +50%
26:13 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7 Edge
71 dB
iPhone 11 +17%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 September 2019
Release date March 2016 September 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.264 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

