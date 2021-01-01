Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- 64% higher pixel density (534 vs 326 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 200GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 490 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3110 mAh
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 37 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 154K)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|79%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130187
iPhone 11 +247%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154294
iPhone 11 +240%
524428
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|-
|OS size
|7.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:35 hr
iPhone 11 +48%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:12 hr
iPhone 11 +22%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge +50%
26:13 hr
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 11 +42%
129
Video quality
iPhone 11 +27%
109
Generic camera score
iPhone 11 +34%
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2016
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4