Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 Edge vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Apple iPhone 8

Самсунг Галакси С7 Эдж
VS
Эпл Айфон 8
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Apple iPhone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  • Comes with 1779 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • 64% higher pixel density (534 vs 326 PPI)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (27:18 vs 22:48 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.7% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 200GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 233K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7 Edge
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 534 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 610 nits 625 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.1% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S7 Edge
611 nits
iPhone 8 +5%
640 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 Edge +16%
76.1%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Apple GPU
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 200 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S7 Edge
233605
iPhone 8 +54%
358728
CPU 72885 121523
GPU 64929 110958
Memory 36509 44570
UX 58136 80000
Total score 233605 358728
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 19 FPS
Graphics score - 3186
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM TouchWiz UI -
OS size 7.6 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:54 hr 08:04 hr
Watching video 12:19 hr 08:37 hr
Gaming 06:17 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 89 hr 82 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S7 Edge +20%
27:18 hr
iPhone 8
22:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7 Edge
71 dB
iPhone 8 +13%
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 September 2017
Release date March 2016 September 2017
SAR (head) 0.264 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 8. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (56%)
11 (44%)
Total votes: 25

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 8
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 8
3. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone 8
4. Apple iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 8
5. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish