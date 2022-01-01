Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Comes with 1779 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- 64% higher pixel density (534 vs 326 PPI)
- Shows 20% longer battery life (27:18 vs 22:48 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 10.7% more screen real estate
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 200GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 233K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|610 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2229
|CPU
|72885
|121523
|GPU
|64929
|110958
|Memory
|36509
|44570
|UX
|58136
|80000
|Total score
|233605
|358728
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|-
|19 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3186
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|-
|OS size
|7.6 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|08:54 hr
|08:04 hr
|Watching video
|12:19 hr
|08:37 hr
|Gaming
|06:17 hr
|03:56 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|82 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 8 +2%
93
Video quality
iPhone 8 +5%
90
Generic camera score
iPhone 8 +3%
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2017
|Release date
|March 2016
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 8. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.
