Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs LG G6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Shows 28% longer battery life (92 vs 72 hours)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3300 mAh
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 128K)
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (600 against 554 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the LG G6
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|565 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|78.57%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99%
|PWM
|Not detected
|2410 Hz
|Response time
|-
|31.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2809:1
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130187
LG G6 +10%
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7 Edge +20%
154294
128596
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|7.6 GB
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 Edge +25%
10:35 hr
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge +47%
15:12 hr
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge +17%
26:13 hr
22:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|125°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2017
|Release date
|March 2016
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 650 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|0.393 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the LG G6.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2