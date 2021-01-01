Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 Edge vs LG V30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs LG V30

Самсунг Галакси С7 Эдж
VS
Лджи V30
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
LG V30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3300 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 154K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Thinner bezels – 5.38% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7 Edge
vs
LG V30

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 5.5 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 534 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 76.1% 81.48%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM Not detected 227 Hz
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7 Edge
600 nits
LG V30 +2%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 Edge
76.1%
LG V30 +7%
81.48%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and LG V30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 540
GPU clock 650 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 200 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 Edge
130187
LG V30 +21%
158145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7 Edge
154294
LG V30 +37%
211181
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI LG UX 6
OS size 7.6 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 Edge +11%
10:35 hr
LG V30
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge +4%
15:12 hr
LG V30
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge
26:13 hr
LG V30 +27%
33:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Galaxy S7 Edge +18%
86
LG V30
73
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7 Edge
71 dB
LG V30 +18%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 August 2017
Release date March 2016 September 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 587 USD
SAR (head) 0.264 W/kg 0.375 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 and LG V30
4. Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG V30
5. LG G6 and LG V30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish