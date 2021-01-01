Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 Edge vs Galaxy A10e – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Galaxy A10e

Самсунг Галакси С7 Эдж
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10е
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Samsung Galaxy A10e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 81% higher pixel density (534 vs 295 PPI)
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 96K)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (600 against 442 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7 Edge
vs
Galaxy A10e

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 5.5 inches 5.83 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 534 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.1% 81.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7 Edge +36%
600 nits
Galaxy A10e
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 Edge
76.1%
Galaxy A10e +7%
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung Galaxy A10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1794 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 200 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 Edge +51%
130187
Galaxy A10e
86044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7 Edge +60%
154294
Galaxy A10e
96170
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 1.0
OS size 7.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Pro mode -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2016 July 2019
Release date March 2016 August 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.264 W/kg 0.14 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is definitely a better buy.

