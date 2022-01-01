Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Galaxy A20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 99% higher pixel density (534 vs 268 PPI)
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 137K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (609 against 397 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|85%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
860
|CPU
|72885
|48062
|GPU
|64929
|20723
|Memory
|36509
|31990
|UX
|58136
|37339
|Total score
|231595
|137950
|Stability
|-
|85%
|Graphics test
|-
|1 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|324
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|7.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|08:54 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:19 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:17 hr
|-
|Standby
|89 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2016
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2016
|March 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is definitely a better buy.
