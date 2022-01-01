Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 Edge vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Galaxy A20

Самсунг Галакси С7 Эдж
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Samsung Galaxy A20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 99% higher pixel density (534 vs 268 PPI)
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 137K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (609 against 397 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7 Edge
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 534 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 76.1% 85%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7 Edge +53%
609 nits
Galaxy A20
397 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 Edge
76.1%
Galaxy A20 +12%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1794 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 200 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S7 Edge +68%
231595
Galaxy A20
137950
CPU 72885 48062
GPU 64929 20723
Memory 36509 31990
UX 58136 37339
Total score 231595 137950
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 85%
Graphics test - 1 FPS
Graphics score - 324
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.1
OS size 7.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:54 hr -
Watching video 12:19 hr -
Gaming 06:17 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S7 Edge
27:18 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Pro mode -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2016 March 2019
Release date March 2016 March 2019
SAR (head) 0.264 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

