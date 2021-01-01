Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 Edge vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 33% higher pixel density (534 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 124K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (600 against 546 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 3-years newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7 Edge
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 534 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 76.1% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7 Edge +10%
600 nits
Galaxy A30
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 Edge
76.1%
Galaxy A30 +12%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 200 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S7 Edge +60%
2108
Galaxy A30
1318
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S7 Edge +50%
6174
Galaxy A30
4103
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 Edge +22%
130187
Galaxy A30
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7 Edge +24%
154294
Galaxy A30
124606
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.1
OS size 7.6 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 Edge
10:35 hr
Galaxy A30 +10%
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge +6%
15:12 hr
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge +7%
26:13 hr
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7 Edge +4%
71 dB
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2016 February 2019
Release date March 2016 March 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.264 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

