Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs A7 (2016)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- 33% higher pixel density (534 vs 401 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5.1
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3300 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (600 against 528 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|74.52%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|151.5 mm (5.96 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|-
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2108
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6174
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 Edge +269%
130187
35256
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154294
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 5.1.1
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|7.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:35 hr
Galaxy A7 (2016) +12%
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge +16%
15:12 hr
13:08 hr
Talk (3G)
26:13 hr
26:01 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2016
|December 2015
|Release date
|March 2016
|January 2016
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|0.414 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|0.547 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is definitely a better buy.
