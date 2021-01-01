Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 Edge vs Galaxy A7 (2016) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs A7 (2016)

Самсунг Галакси С7 Эдж
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2016)
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 33% higher pixel density (534 vs 401 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5.1
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3300 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (600 against 528 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7 Edge
vs
Galaxy A7 (2016)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 534 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 76.1% 74.52%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7 Edge +14%
600 nits
Galaxy A7 (2016)
528 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 151.5 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 Edge +2%
76.1%
Galaxy A7 (2016)
74.52%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 -
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1794 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 200 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 Edge +269%
130187
Galaxy A7 (2016)
35256
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 5.1.1
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz
OS size 7.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 Edge
10:35 hr
Galaxy A7 (2016) +12%
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge +16%
15:12 hr
Galaxy A7 (2016)
13:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge
26:13 hr
Galaxy A7 (2016)
26:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 9 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2016 December 2015
Release date March 2016 January 2016
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.264 W/kg 0.414 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 0.547 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is definitely a better buy.

