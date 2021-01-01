Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.