Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Galaxy A71
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 36% higher pixel density (534 vs 393 PPI)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (600 against 508 nits)
- Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (242K versus 154K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 11% longer battery life (102 vs 92 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 11.1% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
- The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|87.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|PWM
|Not detected
|247 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1723
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130187
Galaxy A71 +57%
204061
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154294
Galaxy A71 +57%
242124
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|7.6 GB
|23.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:35 hr
Galaxy A71 +27%
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:12 hr
Galaxy A71 +16%
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
26:13 hr
Galaxy A71 +15%
30:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S7 Edge +2%
91
89
Video quality
Galaxy S7 Edge +16%
86
74
Generic camera score
Galaxy S7 Edge +6%
89
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2016
|December 2019
|Release date
|March 2016
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.
