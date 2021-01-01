Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 Edge vs Galaxy Note 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Note 10

Самсунг Галакси С7 Эдж
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 10
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  • 33% higher pixel density (534 vs 401 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 200GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 154K)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Thinner bezels – 15.3% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (785 against 600 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9825

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7 Edge
vs
Galaxy Note 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 534 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 76.1% 91.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.1%
PWM Not detected 236 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7 Edge
600 nits
Galaxy Note 10 +31%
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 Edge
76.1%
Galaxy Note 10 +20%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 200 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 Edge
130187
Galaxy Note 10 +163%
342267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7 Edge
154294
Galaxy Note 10 +184%
438211
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.1
OS size 7.6 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 Edge
10:35 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +11%
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge
15:12 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +19%
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge +4%
26:13 hr
Galaxy Note 10
25:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.6
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 9 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7 Edge
71 dB
Galaxy Note 10 +14%
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 August 2019
Release date March 2016 August 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 962 USD
SAR (head) 0.264 W/kg 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
