Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Note 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3300 mAh
- Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 154K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- Thinner bezels – 7.04% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|83.14%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|Not detected
|257 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-G71 MP20
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|546 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S7 Edge +7%
2108
1969
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6174
Galaxy Note 8 +9%
6708
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130187
Galaxy Note 8 +31%
169920
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154294
Galaxy Note 8 +66%
256826
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI
|OS size
|7.6 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 Edge +1%
10:35 hr
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge +5%
15:12 hr
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge +18%
26:13 hr
22:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|22 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Note 8 +10%
100
Video quality
Galaxy S7 Edge +2%
86
Generic camera score
Galaxy Note 8 +6%
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|August 2017
|Release date
|March 2016
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|0.173 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is definitely a better buy.
