Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Note 9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Weighs 44 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 154K)
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|514 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|84.32%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|144.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|227 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2161
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130187
Galaxy Note 9 +88%
244752
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154294
Galaxy Note 9 +107%
318911
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|7.6 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:35 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +19%
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:12 hr
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
26:13 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +8%
28:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|22 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Note 9 +18%
107
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
Galaxy Note 9 +16%
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|August 2018
|Release date
|March 2016
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|0.381 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|1.509 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4