Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 48 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  • Weighs 63 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 154K)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 13.8% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (893 against 600 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7 Edge
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 534 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 76.1% 89.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7 Edge
600 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +49%
893 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 Edge
76.1%
Galaxy S20 Ultra +18%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 650 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 200 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 Edge
130187
Galaxy S20 Ultra +217%
413089
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7 Edge
154294
Galaxy S20 Ultra +223%
498298
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.0
OS size 7.6 GB 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 Edge
10:35 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge +21%
15:12 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge +8%
26:13 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 9 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7 Edge
71 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra +19%
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 February 2020
Release date March 2016 March 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.264 W/kg 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (66.7%)
4 (33.3%)
Total votes: 12

