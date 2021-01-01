Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs S20 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 48 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Weighs 63 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 154K)
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3600 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 13.8% more screen real estate
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (893 against 600 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|511 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|89.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.2%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2875
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130187
Galaxy S20 Ultra +217%
413089
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154294
Galaxy S20 Ultra +223%
498298
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|7.6 GB
|23.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (100% in 80 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:35 hr
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge +21%
15:12 hr
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge +8%
26:13 hr
24:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|22
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2016
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|0.32 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
