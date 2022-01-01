Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 Edge vs Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs S22 Plus (Snapdragon)

Самсунг Галакси С7 Эдж
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Плюс (Snapdragon)
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 72 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  • 36% higher pixel density (534 vs 393 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 200GB
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (910K versus 231K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Delivers 99% higher maximum brightness (1210 against 609 nits)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (31:17 vs 27:18 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.2% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 6-years newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7 Edge
vs
Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 534 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 76.1% 88.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 730
GPU clock 650 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 200 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 72885 221512
GPU 64929 390502
Memory 36509 150390
UX 58136 148902
Total score 231595 910735
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 52%
Graphics test - 54 FPS
Graphics score - 9061
PCMark 3.0 score - 13256
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 12
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 4.1
OS size 7.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:54 hr 10:49 hr
Watching video 12:19 hr 14:06 hr
Gaming 06:17 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 89 hr 102 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 February 2022
Release date March 2016 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.264 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.

