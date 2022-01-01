Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 72 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- 36% higher pixel density (534 vs 393 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 200GB
- Weighs 38 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
- 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (910K versus 231K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Delivers 99% higher maximum brightness (1210 against 609 nits)
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 15% longer battery life (31:17 vs 27:18 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Thinner bezels – 12.2% more screen real estate
- The phone is 6-years newer
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|88.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
|CPU
|72885
|221512
|GPU
|64929
|390502
|Memory
|36509
|150390
|UX
|58136
|148902
|Total score
|231595
|910735
|Stability
|-
|52%
|Graphics test
|-
|54 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9061
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13256
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 12
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|7.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:01 hr
|Web browsing
|08:54 hr
|10:49 hr
|Watching video
|12:19 hr
|14:06 hr
|Gaming
|06:17 hr
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|102 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2016
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|0.57 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
