Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 2600 mAh
  • Delivers 95% higher maximum brightness (600 against 308 nits)
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (92 vs 73 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 200GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 139K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7 Edge
vs
Galaxy S6 Edge

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 534 ppi 576 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 76.1% 72.22%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM Not detected Not detected
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7 Edge +95%
600 nits
Galaxy S6 Edge
308 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 132 gramm (4.66 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 Edge +5%
76.1%
Galaxy S6 Edge
72.22%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-T760 MP8
GPU clock 650 MHz 772 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~302 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1552 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 200 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 Edge +86%
130187
Galaxy S6 Edge
69919
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7 Edge +11%
154294
Galaxy S6 Edge
139128
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 5.0.2
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz UI
OS size 7.6 GB 6.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 Edge
10:35 hr
Galaxy S6 Edge +2%
10:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge +25%
15:12 hr
Galaxy S6 Edge
12:12 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge +34%
26:13 hr
Galaxy S6 Edge
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5312 x 2988
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 March 2015
Release date March 2016 April 2015
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.264 W/kg 0.334 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 0.594 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is definitely a better buy.

