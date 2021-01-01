Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Galaxy S7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy S7, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Shows 15% longer battery life (92 vs 80 hours)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3000 mAh
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (600 against 531 nits)
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|576 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|72.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|238 Hz
|Response time
|-
|99.3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-T880 MP12
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2108
Galaxy S7 +1%
2138
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6174
Galaxy S7 +4%
6415
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130187
130774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154294
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|7.6 GB
|7.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 Edge +11%
10:35 hr
9:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 Edge +4%
15:12 hr
14:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 Edge +16%
26:13 hr
22:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 1440
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|22 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|1.34 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|1/4.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
91
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|9
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2016
|Release date
|March 2016
|March 2016
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|0.406 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.
