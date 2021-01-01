Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

Samsung Galaxy S7
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 39% higher pixel density (576 vs 415 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (531 against 432 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (88 vs 80 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.27% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 576 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 99.3 ms 39 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7 +23%
531 nits
P Smart (2019)
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7
72.1%
P Smart (2019) +16%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7
130774
P Smart (2019) +5%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0
ROM TouchWiz UI EMUI 9
OS size 7.5 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7
9:34 hr
P Smart (2019) +8%
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 +31%
14:50 hr
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7
22:57 hr
P Smart (2019) +8%
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 9 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7
71 dB
P Smart (2019) +23%
87 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2016 December 2018
Release date March 2016 December 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S7. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

