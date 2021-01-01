Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Huawei P Smart (2019)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 39% higher pixel density (576 vs 415 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (531 against 432 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
- Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
- Shows 10% longer battery life (88 vs 80 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 11.27% more screen real estate
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
60
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.1 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.1%
|83.37%
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|99.3 ms
|39 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1309:1
Design and build
|Height
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130774
P Smart (2019) +5%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
129794
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|7.5 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:34 hr
P Smart (2019) +8%
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 +31%
14:50 hr
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
22:57 hr
P Smart (2019) +8%
24:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
91
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2016
|December 2018
|Release date
|March 2016
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 185 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.406 W/kg
|0.83 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S7. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart (2019).
