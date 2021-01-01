Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.