Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 vs LG G6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 vs LG G6

Самсунг Галакси С7
VS
Лджи Джи 6
Samsung Galaxy S7
LG G6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (80 vs 72 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Thinner bezels – 6.47% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7
vs
LG G6

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 576 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% 78.57%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM 238 Hz 2410 Hz
Response time 99.3 ms 31.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2809:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7
531 nits
LG G6 +4%
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7
72.1%
LG G6 +9%
78.57%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 530
GPU clock 650 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S7
n/a
LG G6
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S7
n/a
LG G6
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7
130774
LG G6 +10%
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7
n/a
LG G6
128596
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI LG UX 6
OS size 7.5 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 +12%
9:34 hr
LG G6
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 +41%
14:50 hr
LG G6
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 +1%
22:57 hr
LG G6
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S7
91
LG G6
n/a
Video quality
Galaxy S7
86
LG G6
n/a
Generic camera score
Galaxy S7
89
LG G6
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7
71 dB
LG G6 +13%
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 February 2017
Release date March 2016 April 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and sound are more important to you, then choose the LG G6. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (33.3%)
8 (66.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Samsung Galaxy S7
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy S7
3. Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Samsung Galaxy S7
4. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs Samsung Galaxy S7
5. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs LG G6
6. Apple iPhone X vs LG G6
7. LG V30 vs LG G6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish