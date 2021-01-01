Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.