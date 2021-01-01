Samsung Galaxy S7 vs LG V20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 18% longer battery life (80 vs 68 hours)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 12% higher pixel density (576 vs 515 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the LG V20
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (626 against 531 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.1%
|72.04%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|99.3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2150 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|624 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~498 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|LG UX 5
|OS size
|7.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:26 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2016
|Release date
|March 2016
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.406 W/kg
|0.824 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|0.892 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S7. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the LG V20.
