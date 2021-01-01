Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 vs LG V20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 vs LG V20

Samsung Galaxy S7
LG V20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (80 vs 68 hours)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (576 vs 515 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (626 against 531 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7
vs
LG V20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 576 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% 72.04%
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 99.3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7
531 nits
LG V20 +18%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7
72.1%
LG V20
72.04%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 and LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2150 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 530
GPU clock 650 MHz 624 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S7 +41%
2138
LG V20
1514
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S7 +66%
6415
LG V20
3859
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7
130774
LG V20 +10%
144323
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI LG UX 5
OS size 7.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7 +27%
9:34 hr
LG V20
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 +80%
14:50 hr
LG V20
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 +16%
22:57 hr
LG V20
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S7
91
LG V20
n/a
Video quality
Galaxy S7
86
LG V20
n/a
Generic camera score
Galaxy S7
89
LG V20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7
71 dB
LG V20 +13%
80 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 September 2016
Release date March 2016 September 2016
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S7. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the LG V20.

