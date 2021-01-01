Samsung Galaxy S7 vs LG V30
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the LG V30
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 16% longer battery life (93 vs 80 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 9.38% more screen real estate
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (610 against 531 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|537 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.1%
|81.48%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|227 Hz
|Response time
|99.3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|7.5 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|107°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|August 2017
|Release date
|March 2016
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 587 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.406 W/kg
|0.375 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V30 is definitely a better buy.
