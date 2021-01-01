Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy A10e
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 95% higher pixel density (576 vs 295 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (531 against 442 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 9.3% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
60
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
49
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.83 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.1%
|81.4%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|99.3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
838
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 +52%
130774
86044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96170
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 1.0
|OS size
|7.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:50 hr
Talk (3G)
22:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
91
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2016
|July 2019
|Release date
|March 2016
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.406 W/kg
|0.14 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|0.77 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 is definitely a better buy.
