Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy A40

VS
Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 32% higher pixel density (576 vs 437 PPI)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (80 vs 73 hours)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 13.4% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 576 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM 238 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 99.3 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7
531 nits
Galaxy A40 +3%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7
72.1%
Galaxy A40 +19%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 +22%
130774
Galaxy A40
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7
n/a
Galaxy A40
116745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 2.0
OS size 7.5 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7
9:34 hr
Galaxy A40 +8%
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 +37%
14:50 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 +11%
22:57 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7
71 dB
Galaxy A40 +16%
82.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2016 April 2019
Release date March 2016 April 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the performance, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S7.

